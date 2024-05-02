The outstanding Honor Magic 5 Pro keeps falling in price

Upgrade to a premium Android smartphone for a fraction of the usual cost thanks to this impressive deal on the Honor Magic 5 Pro from Amazon.

Save £260 off the usual RRP and get an unlocked, SIM-free Honor Magic 5 Pro for just £689 on Amazon.

Take £260 off the Honor Magic 5 Pro Save £260.99 and get an unlocked Honor Magic 5 Pro handset for just £689 from Amazon. Amazon

Was £949.99

Now £689 View Deal

Launched back in 2023, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is the predecessor to the more recent Magic 6 Pro but it still offers a flagship smartphone experience in 2024. It’s visually stunning, with a 6.81-inch LTPO quad-curved floating display which guarantees an immersive and comfortable user experience.

Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which despite not being the most up to date chipset on the market is still an impressive processor, and you can expect speedy performance and seamless productivity for multitasking.

Its trio of lenses at the rear include a mighty 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. What is particularly impressive is the speed of the main lens’ image capture, able to take “near-instantaneous images of fast-moving subjects with very little blur”.

With its 5100mAh battery capacity offering a longer usage than standard lithium batteries and supporting up to 17 hours of video playback, the Magic 5 Pro is perfect for long days. We actually found that the handset had “absolutely no issue lasting all day on a single charge” with “with no real issue lasting two days before needing a top-up with such casual use”.

Overall we gave the Honor Magic 5 Pro a 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding: “the Honor Magic 5 Pro is a solid all-in-one package with features that rivals some of the most popular smartphones at a much lower price.”

He continues: “It ticks most of the boxes for what a premium smartphone should offer, including an attractive design, bright display, top-end performance, all-day battery life and capable cameras, with extras like 2160Hz PMW dimming and AI-powered Falcon Capture helping separate it from the competition.”

If you’re keen to upgrade to a new Android smartphone but don’t want to fork out for a flagship model then this deal on the Honor Magic 5 Pro is worth snapping up.