Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The outstanding Honor Magic 5 Pro keeps falling in price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a premium Android smartphone for a fraction of the usual cost thanks to this impressive deal on the Honor Magic 5 Pro from Amazon. 

Save £260 off the usual RRP and get an unlocked, SIM-free Honor Magic 5 Pro for just £689 on Amazon. 

Take £260 off the Honor Magic 5 Pro

Take £260 off the Honor Magic 5 Pro

Save £260.99 and get an unlocked Honor Magic 5 Pro handset for just £689 from Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £949.99
  • Now £689
View Deal

Launched back in 2023, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is the predecessor to the more recent Magic 6 Pro but it still offers a flagship smartphone experience in 2024. It’s visually stunning, with a 6.81-inch LTPO quad-curved floating display which guarantees an immersive and comfortable user experience. 

Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which despite not being the most up to date chipset on the market is still an impressive processor, and you can expect speedy performance and seamless productivity for multitasking.

Its trio of lenses at the rear include a mighty 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. What is particularly impressive is the speed of the main lens’ image capture, able to take “near-instantaneous images of fast-moving subjects with very little blur”.

With its 5100mAh battery capacity offering a longer usage than standard lithium batteries and supporting up to 17 hours of video playback, the Magic 5 Pro is perfect for long days. We actually found that the handset had “absolutely no issue lasting all day on a single charge” with “with no real issue lasting two days before needing a top-up with such casual use”. 

Overall we gave the Honor Magic 5 Pro a 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding: “the Honor Magic 5 Pro is a solid all-in-one package with features that rivals some of the most popular smartphones at a much lower price.”

He continues: “It ticks most of the boxes for what a premium smartphone should offer, including an attractive design, bright display, top-end performance, all-day battery life and capable cameras, with extras like 2160Hz PMW dimming and AI-powered Falcon Capture helping separate it from the competition.”

If you’re keen to upgrade to a new Android smartphone but don’t want to fork out for a flagship model then this deal on the Honor Magic 5 Pro is worth snapping up. 

You might like…

The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card just got a rare mega discount

The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card just got a rare mega discount

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Switch owners can now get 7 Star Wars games for a bargain price

Switch owners can now get 7 Star Wars games for a bargain price

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words