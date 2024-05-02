Quick, the iPad 10th Gen is back on sale

The iPad 10th gen is back on sale at a great price over at Amazon.

You can now pick this excellent tablet up for just £359.97, which is a 28% saving on its £499 RRP. You’re talking about pocketing £140 from this deal.

This isn’t one of those deals where you’re saving money on an old or obsolete model, either. The iPad (10th gen) remains Apple’s current mainline tablet model, and it’s still selling for £500 on its website.

We awarded this particular model 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a great tablet”. Our biggest criticism of the iPad (10th gen) was the significant price hike that accompanied its release, but that’s been rectified in one fell swoop by this sale.

Otherwise, this is a brilliant tablet that brings with it a Pro-like revised design, USB-C charging, and a smartly repositioned front camera. The latter is now on the long edge, making it much more natural for video calls – which, let’s face it, is the main purpose of the camera.

The 10.9-inch 2360 x 1640 display is excellent, performance is strong thanks to the inclusion of an Apple A14 Bionic chip, and of course you get access to a peerless library of tablet-optimised apps. If there’s one reason the iPad has been the best tablet since the release of the original model in 2010, it’s that last point.

Now that the iPad 10th Gen is back on sale, it’s arguably the smartest purchase in the iPad range.