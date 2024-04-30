Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Chris Smith

Good ol’ Apple EarPods. They’re traditionally among the most unloved Apple products of all time, especially now you don’t even get them for free with the iPhone.

Thankfully, if you need a pair of emergency earphones with a built-in mic for placing calls, you can get a set of Apple EarPods – not to be confused with AirPods – dirt cheap.

Amazon is selling the Apple AirPods (USB-C) for just £14, which is a fiver (or 26%) off the £19 asking price.

This version of the EarPods is designed for iPhone 15 and most recent Mac and iPad offerings, because of the USB-C port on the other end, rather than the Lightning port.

However, they’ll also work as a cheap set of wired buds for Android phones or any other device with a USB-C port that supports audio.

They’re 100% worth having to keep in a travel back or desk drawer if your regular AirPods or wireless headphones conk out on you, as EarPods don’t require additional battery power.

Of course, there’s nothing fancy, like, you know, good sound (what do you expect for 14 quid?), not to mention ANC, lossless, smart connectivity or Bluetooth.

However, there are volume up and volume down buttons within the built in microphone. Old school. AirPods Pro they aint, but as we said, these are a great ‘break glass in emergency option’ that’ll keep you connected to personal audio when the new fangled true wireless options fail you.

