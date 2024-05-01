Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switch owners can now get 7 Star Wars games for a bargain price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch is a great way to enjoy the games of today and yesteryear and this deal gets you seven great Star Wars games from an era that feels far, far away.

Amazon is selling the Star Wars Heritage Pack for Switch for just £34.99, which is 34% off the usual £52.99 asking price for this physical game, which does require some downloads too.

Get 7 classic Star Wars games on Switch for 34% off

Get 7 classic Star Wars games on Switch for 34% off

Switch gamers can save on the Star Wars Heritage Collection at Amazon. You can get seven classic games for just £34.99

  • Amazon
  • Was £52.99
  • Now £34.99
View Deal

You’ll get five on the cartridge and they are as follows:

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Star Wars Republic Commando, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

You’ll also be able to download Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords easily enough.

Star Wars Heritage Pack

There’s a nostalgia overload here for force fans, with the Amazon listing advising: “Learn the way of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, take control of a speeding Podracer, lead an elite squad of clones… Do all of this and more with the Star Wars Heritage Pack! featuring seven classic Star Wars games.”

The games included span a number of console generations, but gamers of a certain vintage will have a real soft spot for Knights of the Old Republic, the original 2003 RPG from BioWare and LucasArts.

There’s currently a remake underway from Aspyr Media that’ll be exclusive to PS5, so this is a great way for the Switch gamers to get back into one of the best Star Wars games ever. Star Wars Episode I Racer is an absolute belter too, which gives you the chance to rip around Tattooine in a pod, too.

You might like…

The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card just got a rare mega discount

The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card just got a rare mega discount

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

Jessica Gorringe 14 hours ago
Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This AirTag alternative is less than half the price of Apple’s tracker

This AirTag alternative is less than half the price of Apple’s tracker

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words