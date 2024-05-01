Switch owners can now get 7 Star Wars games for a bargain price

The Nintendo Switch is a great way to enjoy the games of today and yesteryear and this deal gets you seven great Star Wars games from an era that feels far, far away.

Amazon is selling the Star Wars Heritage Pack for Switch for just £34.99, which is 34% off the usual £52.99 asking price for this physical game, which does require some downloads too.

Get 7 classic Star Wars games on Switch for 34% off Switch gamers can save on the Star Wars Heritage Collection at Amazon. You can get seven classic games for just £34.99 Amazon

Was £52.99

Now £34.99 View Deal

You’ll get five on the cartridge and they are as follows:

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Star Wars Republic Commando, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

You’ll also be able to download Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords easily enough.

There’s a nostalgia overload here for force fans, with the Amazon listing advising: “Learn the way of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, take control of a speeding Podracer, lead an elite squad of clones… Do all of this and more with the Star Wars Heritage Pack! featuring seven classic Star Wars games.”

The games included span a number of console generations, but gamers of a certain vintage will have a real soft spot for Knights of the Old Republic, the original 2003 RPG from BioWare and LucasArts.

There’s currently a remake underway from Aspyr Media that’ll be exclusive to PS5, so this is a great way for the Switch gamers to get back into one of the best Star Wars games ever. Star Wars Episode I Racer is an absolute belter too, which gives you the chance to rip around Tattooine in a pod, too.