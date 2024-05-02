Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for close to half price

Jon Mundy

You can now pick up Samsung’s latest and greatest compact foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, for almost half price brand new.

Amazon is selling the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just £680. Given that this higher-capacity variant sold for £1,149 at launch, that’s not far off half price.

True, Samsung itself has dropped the RRP to £949 ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a couple of months time. Even by that metric, however, you’re still looking at a huge saving of £269.

It’s a great price for one of the best foldable phones on the market. We awarded the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a healthy score of 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold”.

The design truly is a thing of beauty, offering a sleek clamshell form factor that pretty much disappears into your pocket when not in use.

It’s plenty powerful enough too, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip providing ample headroom.

Samsung has supplied a much larger and thus more useful 3.4-inch external display for heads-up information, while the main 6.9-inch AMOLED screen is an absolute treat to use.

In light of this latest price cut, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has gone from being an appealing luxury to a genuine contender for anyone looking to pay less than top dollar on their next compact flagship phone.

