This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Snapping up the iPhone 15 Pro Max is an expensive piece of business, but if you go down the refurbished route, you can get the device ‘Like New’ for less than a brand spankers iPhone 15 Pro.

The giffgaff network/retailer is offering a ‘Like New’ iPhone 15 Pro Max for just £899 right now. It’s available in the 256GB configuration in the natural titanium shade.

‘Like New’ iPhone 15 Pro Max for £899

The Like New condition means it’ll have zero wear and tea with no visible scratches on the screen or body. It’s a more sustainable option and it saves you a whopping £300 on the asking pice for the brand new model.

If you’re unfamiliar with Giffgaff, it’s an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that runs off the O2 network, so you’ll get access to their data speeds and coverage around the UK.

iPhone 15 Pro Max front TR wallpaper
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Six months later it's still great

Pros

  • It has USB-C (finally)
  • 5x zoom is welcome
  • Much comfier to hold and use; so much lighter

Cons

  • The Action Button is welcome – but it could do more
  • No 128GB option means higher price

If you’ve never bought a refurbished phone before, here are some things that should set your mind at ease. The phone comes with a 24 month warranty, has been subjected to a 30 point health check and will have a battery that can muster at least 80% of its initial max capacity. All phones have been data wiped by a pro too.

If you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. It’s a monthly rolling contract with no commitment to move forward after the first month. You can take out a longer contract if you wish, and that £10 a month for 18 months will get you 25GB of data per month.

There’s free next day delivery too, so you can enjoy this new phone almost immediately. Be quick though as all the other iPhone 15 Pro Max colour options are out of stock already so this deal may not last.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

