This Garmin Fenix 7X price cut destroys the Apple Watch Ultra

If you’re after a serious fitness-focused watch, forget the Apple Watch Ultra and pick up this great Garmin Fenix 7X deal.

It gets you the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar model (which means it has an extra solar-powered facility) for just £479. That’s a massive 26% saving on the £649.99 RRP.

Lopping £170 off the price of the Garmin Fenix 7X really is noteworthy. This is a brilliant outdoors watch, which we gave a glowing 4.5-star review at the time of its release.

“The Garmin Fenix 7X gives you the best that Garmin has to offer in outdoor watch features,” we concluded. Its outdoor tracking accuracy is top of the pile, while battery life extends to weeks rather than the days of so-called smartwatches.

Indeed, this Solar Edition model goes even further than our review model, utilising a Power Glass solar charging lens to harness the sun’s energy. Garmin estimates that solar charging can supply up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

There are stacks of outdoor features too, including multi-continent maps, turn-based navigation, real-time stamina tracking, blood oxygen measurements, and a very handy flashlight.

Sports fans will likely find a specific tracking mode for them, from kayaking to golf, while there’s also a new HIIT workout mode for when you want to keep things indoors.

