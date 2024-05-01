Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Metal Gear Solid collection just fell to a bargain price on PS5

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently secure a huge discount on Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for the PS5.

Amazon is selling this classy compilation for just £36.99 right now, which is a 33% discount on the £54.99 RRP. That’s significantly cheaper than previous deals we’ve seen for the game.

Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so you’ll need to act quick. Note we’ve highlighted the PS5 version of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection here, but the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 versions are also going for a similar price.

Save 33% on Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for PS5

Save 33% on Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for PS5

Amazon is selling Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 on PS5 for £36.99, which is a 33% saving on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • Now £36.99
View Deal

Konami released the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection to celebrate 35 years of its iconic stealth series. It pulls together enhanced versions of the first three Metal Gear Solid games, which were originally released in 1998, 2001, and 2004 across Sony’s first two consoles.

The first Metal Gear Solid in particular defined both a gaming era and a whole genre, popularising the concept of stealth in an action adventure game. As the series went on, its increasingly protracted cinematic cut scenes would prove hugely influential on modern gaming.

Besides the three mainline MGS games, the collection also features the original Metal Gear game that was originally released on the NES in 1987.

It also bundles in the Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel and the Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel, which are fully voiced digital comics depicting the events of Metal Gear Solid through dynamic animated panels.

You also get the Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack, as well as a bunch of digital screenplay books for the titles.

It’s essentially a complete history lesson for one of the most exciting and influential gaming franchises in gaming, now at a knock-down price.

You might like…

You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

Jessica Gorringe 8 mins ago
This Garmin Fenix 7X price cut destroys the Apple Watch Ultra

This Garmin Fenix 7X price cut destroys the Apple Watch Ultra

Jon Mundy 30 mins ago
My John Lewis members can get the Nothing Phone (2a) for under £300

My John Lewis members can get the Nothing Phone (2a) for under £300

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
You can finally get the iPhone 15 Pro on an affordable contract

You can finally get the iPhone 15 Pro on an affordable contract

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words