The Metal Gear Solid collection just fell to a bargain price on PS5

You can currently secure a huge discount on Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for the PS5.

Amazon is selling this classy compilation for just £36.99 right now, which is a 33% discount on the £54.99 RRP. That’s significantly cheaper than previous deals we’ve seen for the game.

Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so you’ll need to act quick. Note we’ve highlighted the PS5 version of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection here, but the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 versions are also going for a similar price.

Konami released the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection to celebrate 35 years of its iconic stealth series. It pulls together enhanced versions of the first three Metal Gear Solid games, which were originally released in 1998, 2001, and 2004 across Sony’s first two consoles.

The first Metal Gear Solid in particular defined both a gaming era and a whole genre, popularising the concept of stealth in an action adventure game. As the series went on, its increasingly protracted cinematic cut scenes would prove hugely influential on modern gaming.

Besides the three mainline MGS games, the collection also features the original Metal Gear game that was originally released on the NES in 1987.

It also bundles in the Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel and the Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel, which are fully voiced digital comics depicting the events of Metal Gear Solid through dynamic animated panels.

You also get the Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack, as well as a bunch of digital screenplay books for the titles.

It’s essentially a complete history lesson for one of the most exciting and influential gaming franchises in gaming, now at a knock-down price.