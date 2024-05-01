The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card just got a rare mega discount

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming rig, the MSI variant of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card loaded with some of Nvidia’s finest graphical tech is on sale.

Amazon is selling the MSI version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (Ventus 3X E) for £649.99, which is 20% off right now. You can save £160 on the usual £809.99 asking price.

The GPU is built on the RTX 40 series’ Ada Lovelace architecture, while the Ti version looks to leverage the key cores even farther, to the benefit of ray tracing and super sampling.

Get an RTX 4070 Ti GPU on the cheap MSI’s version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is available for 20% off at Amazon. Amazon

Was £809.99

Now £649.99 View Deal

The chip includes 4x performance with DLSS 3 thanks to the fourth-generation Tensor Core, while there are third-gen RT cores that provide up to 2x the ray tracing performance. There’s also 12GB GDDR6X RAM to go around, with clock speeds reaching 2640 MHz

The MSI specific build includes the triple-fan Torx Fan 4.0 and Airflow control which enables brilliant temperature control for enhanced performance. There’s support for PCI Express Gen 4 and HDMI 2.1a offers support for both 4K and 8K resolution. The RTX 4070 Ti is not a Founders Edition card, so you can’t buy it directly with Nvidia branding, but this MSI version does the business.

We reviewed this GPU in last summer this year and gave it a four-star review, praising the support for DLSS 3, solid 4K gaming performance, great power efficiency and the reliability of the option for content creators.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is an upper mid-range graphics card that packs a lot of power, but comes with a high price tag. It thrives in both Full and Quad HD gaming but performed reliably in my 4K tests, with the added benefit of DLSS 3 bringing a big boost. Anyone who owns an RTX 30 Series card may find that the RTX 4070 Ti isn’t worth the upgrade, but if you own anything lower, then the RTX 4070 Ti is a leading option.”

Our reviewer opined you should buy if: “You want an upper mid-range card with a lot of power: The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti hit over 100fps in both Full HD and Quad HD games and consistently performed well in 4K.”