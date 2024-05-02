This Bose deal just made top-tier noise cancellation affordable

You can now pick up a top-tier example of Bose noise cancellation at a borderline affordable price.

Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for a way more affordable £219 right now. That’s a saving of more than £80 on the £299.95 RRP.

This 27% discount is listed as a Limited time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to capitalise.

Save 27% on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

It’s a great price for a premium product that only hit the market in September. You even get to choose your colour: black, white or moonstone blue.

In case you’ve lost track of where we are in the Bose headphones release schedule, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the follow up to the best-selling QuietComfort Earbuds II, which we awarded the full 5-star treatment back in the day.

You can expect the same classy design and premium noise cancellation performance here in the Ultra model. Serious, Bose is among the very best at this sort of thing.

New to the Ultra is support for aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, which will translate to higher quality audio streaming thanks to a better quality connection. You also get Google Fast Pair support, which makes life much easier for Android users, as well as Snapdragon Sound for hi-res audio over a wireless connection.

Bose’s Immersive Audio provides spatial audio for an expanded soundscape, while an IPX4 rating should keep the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds protected against sweat and light rain.