Buying a Huawei phone in 2020 might seem like a strange proposition – after all, since the Chinese manufacturer was banned from working with Google, Huawei handsets are no longer authorised to carry Google apps such as YouTube and Gmail.

To get around this however, Huawei is investing £20 million into expanding its own App Gallery Store. Plus, there’s no getting around the fact that Huawei still produces some of the most advanced smartphones on the market, and the P40 series is no exception, with its almost bezel-free displays and Leica powered cameras. Check out our in-depth guides on the P40 and P40 Pro if you want to know more, but if you’re hoping to snag either phone with a sweet deal attached, then you’re in the right place.

Best Huawei P40 Deals

If you’re looking for the most affordable option when it comes to Huawei’s triple threat launch, you’re best off taking a gander at the P40 contract deals where you can get the stunning 6.1-inch-inch display with the P40 series’ signature “overflow” glass design with a monthly rate and upfront cost that doesn’t do too much damage to your bank account. The best deal out there is undoubtedly this Vodafone Unlimited data tariff. Make the most of the P40’s readily available 5G connectivity and see no limits to download speeds, boasting unlimited minutes and texts on top. For £40 a month, pay £275 upfront and, as is the case with all preorders on the P40 series, receive a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3, worth £149.99.

For those of us that don’t feel the need to have such a heavy dose of data – or would simply prefer a different mobile network – this EE 10GB tariff ought to take your fancy, with all the bonuses of six months of free Apple Music, as well as limited access to BT Sport and MTV Play, also included. This time around, you can avoid the upfront cost entirely and still receive a pair of the FreeBuds 3 with your preorder.

Best Huawei P40 Pro Deals

A great option for anyone hoping to keep the upfront cost down on their brand new P40 Pro handset, EE’s minuscule requirement of £25 upfront is just the ticket. As if the free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3 wasn’t enough, signing up with EE will also get you additional freebies such as six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport, totalling up a sizeable amount of money saved in the long run.

If however, you’re looking to use the P40 Pro as your next vlogging tool or main streaming device, it only makes sense to avoid the risk of maxing out your data cap entirely by opting for a Vodafone unlimited data tariff. Plus, as you can imagine, when you are tied up to a 5G connection, even though you’ll be enjoy super fast speeds, you’re far more likely to rinse through data than you would on a 4G SIM, so it pays to be prepared.

