This robovac deal will retire your old vacuum cleaner for good

Amazon is offering a great deal on the eufy X8 Pro robovac, which could very well retire your old vacuum cleaner to the cupboard.

This particular robovac deal gets you the eufy X8 Pro for £399. That’s a huge saving of £200, or 33% on an RRP of £599.

Save 33%

Now £399 View Deal

It’s a great price for one of the most fully featured robovacs on the market. The Eufy X8 Pro comes with a 2.5L self-empty station, meaning it’ll empty its own bin when it’s finished cleaning, meaning you won’t have to empty it for up to 45 days.

The robovac itself is a powerful cleaner, with a twin turbine system providing two lots of 4000Pa suction. It also features an active detangling roller brush system, as well as a sophisticated LiDAR navigation system.

Naturally, there’s a Eufy app that lets you control everything, with an initial mapping run forming the basis of your room-by-room control.

We reviewed the Eufy X8 Pro earlier this year, and liked it a lot. In our 4-star review, we called it “a powerful robot vacuum cleaner that cleans brilliantly, right to the edges of the room”.

Our reviewer particularly appreciated the anti-tangle design of the Eufy X8 Pro robovac, which effectively prevents hairs from clogging up the brush roller.

Needless to say, if you’re a pet owner, the Eufy X8 Pro is a very strong choice.