Sky TV has brought back its one-month free trial for a limited time

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A free month of Sky TV streamed to your TV plus Netflix isn’t a bad way to avoid the spring showers.

Right now Sky is offering the Sky Stream device, a month of Sky Entertainment and Netflix for free. After your free month, you’ll pay £31 a month on a 31-day rolling contract, meaning you can cancel at any time. You can get the same deal for £28 a month if you sign up for an 18-month contract. You’ll see both options by following the ‘View Deal’ button below.

One month of Sky Stream with Netflix for free

Sky is offering one month of its Sky Entertainment package with Netflix for free, along with the Sky Stream streaming device. No commitment.

That means all the benefits of Sky TV without a dish, streamed over your home Wi-Fi network, and access to Netflix via the Standard with Ads option. The Sky Entertainment OS also includes the ability to easily search for content across your apps.

There’s no Sky Sports or Sky Cinema within the Sky TV bundle, but you can add those channels as optional extras. Sky Sports is £25 a month on the rolling contract and Sky Cinema is currently £12 a month on the same no-commitment deal.

What you will get is access to top entertainment channels like Sky Max, Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, Sky Documentaries, Comedy Central, Eurosport 1, MTV and National Geographic. It also includes access to Discovery+

Sky Stream received a 4.5 star review from our A/V editor, who praised the new democratisation of Sky telly, accessible interface, support for high end features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and the stable streaming performance.

He concluded: “An excellent premium streamer from Sky that puts content at the core of its offering. That content is pricey, but no other broadcaster offers a broad a church as Sky does with its entertainment options.”

He said you should buy if you want TV and films served up to you on a platter. And, let’s face it… who doesn’t?

