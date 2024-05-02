Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s pizza oven is going cheap in time for the summer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spring has sprung, summer is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing – rainy pizza parties in the garden.

With your best intentions the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven is available for £299 right now, instead of the usual £349.99 asking price. That’s a stellar £50.99 (15%) off.

Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven is over £50 off

Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven is over £50 off

Ninja’s versatile outdoor electric pizza oven is just £299 right now, which is 15% off.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.99
  • Now £299
View Deal

This new model includes 8-in-1 functionality and offers some of the best of Ninja’s various cooking gadgets. There’s the pizza oven, of course, along with Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Smoker, Bake, Top Heat, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm modes.

For cooking pizzas there are six customisable pizza settings that can get you a steaming hot artisan, thin, new York, deep pan, calzone or custom pizza in under three minutes, once you’ve preheated the oven up to 370 degrees. Ninja reckons it’ll give you brick-oven inspired textures from the electric oven too.

There’s also support for Ninja’s Woodfire pellets to infuse that smoky flavour. I’ve used this feature with the Woodfire Grill and Smoker, and it works superbly on that model.

This model weighs 22kgs, but the compact design (38cm x 45cm x 54cm) means it won’t take up too much room on the patio. You’ll also get a host of accessories including a pizza stone, accessory frame, pro-heat tray, roast rack, smoker box, pellet scoop and a couple of bags of pellet starter packs to get you going.

This model has a 4.6 rating from shoppers and is available from the official Ninja store from Amazon with free returns if you’re not satisfied. Get your outdoor cook season off to a flier with this deal, which includes free Prime delivery in the UK. Order now and you could even get it by the weekend!

You might like…

Sky TV has brought back its one-month free trial for a limited time

Sky TV has brought back its one-month free trial for a limited time

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for May 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for May 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for May 2024: Enjoy Galaxy AI on the cheap

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for May 2024: Enjoy Galaxy AI on the cheap

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Best Sky Deals for May 2024: Get the best entertainment for less

Best Sky Deals for May 2024: Get the best entertainment for less

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
The outstanding Honor Magic 5 Pro keeps falling in price

The outstanding Honor Magic 5 Pro keeps falling in price

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words