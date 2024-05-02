Ninja’s pizza oven is going cheap in time for the summer

Spring has sprung, summer is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing – rainy pizza parties in the garden.

With your best intentions the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven is available for £299 right now, instead of the usual £349.99 asking price. That’s a stellar £50.99 (15%) off.

Was £349.99

Now £299 View Deal

This new model includes 8-in-1 functionality and offers some of the best of Ninja’s various cooking gadgets. There’s the pizza oven, of course, along with Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Smoker, Bake, Top Heat, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm modes.

For cooking pizzas there are six customisable pizza settings that can get you a steaming hot artisan, thin, new York, deep pan, calzone or custom pizza in under three minutes, once you’ve preheated the oven up to 370 degrees. Ninja reckons it’ll give you brick-oven inspired textures from the electric oven too.

There’s also support for Ninja’s Woodfire pellets to infuse that smoky flavour. I’ve used this feature with the Woodfire Grill and Smoker, and it works superbly on that model.

This model weighs 22kgs, but the compact design (38cm x 45cm x 54cm) means it won’t take up too much room on the patio. You’ll also get a host of accessories including a pizza stone, accessory frame, pro-heat tray, roast rack, smoker box, pellet scoop and a couple of bags of pellet starter packs to get you going.

This model has a 4.6 rating from shoppers and is available from the official Ninja store from Amazon with free returns if you're not satisfied.