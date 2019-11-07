One of the best Black Friday deals has launched early this year, with Currys PC World slashing the price of a really good Chromebook made by top manufacturer Lenovo.

The offer applies to the 14-inch model of the Lenovo IdeaPad 340 and brings its price down to just £179 – a hearty saving of £140 compared to the device’s £299 RRP. What’s more, Currys is also throwing in a free £5 voucher for any orders above £25. Get in.

Incredible Chromebook Deal Lenovo IdeaPad S340 14" Intel® Celeron™ Chromebook – 64GB eMMC, Black If you're after a super fast laptop that won't break the bank, this unbelievable Lenovo Chromebook deal from Currys PC World simply cannot be missed. Plus, you'll get a free £5 voucher thrown in.

The model on offer comes equipped with a very respectable Intel Celeron processor, Full HD display, and 64GB of on-board storage. At this price, it’s a great value laptop that promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and weighs in at just 1.4kg.

Its portability makes it a great choice for students, mobile professionals, and anyone else after a solid machine that doesn’t break the bank. You can grab it in either a black or purple colour option, so there’s something to please everyone (hopefully).

The whole show is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which means you’ll have access to pretty much any mainstream app you’d want, while support for Google Drive programmes like Sheets, Calendar and Photos is fully integrated into the platform – no additional downloads necessary.

Buyers seem to agree, with the product currently enjoying a 4.5/5 star rating on Currys PC World.

For example, John from Wolverhampton gives a succinct but apt appraisal of the machine, saying: “Light weight; quick to load; nice keyboard.”

What more could you want? If you’re looking for one of the best laptop deals for Black Friday, this is a solid place to start and a great saving at any time of the year.

