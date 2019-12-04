Get the latest generation iPad from Apple’s flashy line-up for just £235.96 with eBay’s PARTYTIME discount code – the perfect offer if you missed out on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday bonanza.

Sweeping in to tempt any shoppers still keen to find a bargain following the major sales over the weekend, eBay has launched a brand new 20% off discount code, allowing you to take a maximum of £75 off a ton of sellers and their stock, including the latest iPad from Apple’s line-up, now available to order for just £235.96.

The 10.2-inch, 32GB Wi-Fi model would usually set you back a steep £349. With this listing already knocked down to £294.95 by the people at Hi-Tech Electronics, use the discount code PARTYTIME at the checkout and save a grand total of £113.04.

Coming straight out of the box packing the brand new iPadOS software, the iPad is your middle ground tablet from Apple offering you all the versatility you’ll have come to expect from Apple and its stock of premium gadgets.

Boasting a 10.2-inch Retina display, compatibility with Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil, the increased screen size than the previous model also makes this a great in between tool for when you don’t want to cart your laptop around.

With more ease in multi-tasking, multi-tapping and using the likes of Slide Over and other features from iPadOS, whether you’re getting down to the nitty gritty, or keeping in touch whilst watching a movie, this is a great bit of kit to carry out all your essential tasks and nurture your hobbies with great doodling tools available.

Its A10 Fusion chip also means you can enjoy the likes of gaming on Apple Arcade with an excellently fluid performance. Its 8MP camera also allows you to capture pictures and videos you can edit straight away on the 2019 iPad with the A10 chipset also able to handle editing 4K video like a champ.

Boasting a 10 hour battery life and a sleek design that makes it a joy to cart around, this is another brilliant addition to Apple’s repertoire of stunning tablets, offering a middle ground variant if you want a decent sized screen but don’t want to drop serious cash on the Air and Pro models.

You’ve got a bit of time to mull over this purchase with the PARTYTIME discount code expiring at midnight on December 7th. That said, given how hot this deal is, we wouldn’t wait around with it likely to sell out fast.

