Better than Black Friday: Fitbit Sense now at its lowest price yet

Leaving the Black Friday sale in the dust, Amazon’s dropped the fantastic Fitbit Sense fitness tracker to its lowest price yet this Boxing Day.

During Black Friday, the Fitbit Sense received its first ever price drop, bringing the wearable down from £299 to £269. While that was a fantastic deal at the time, Amazon has outdone itself by dropping the price even further to just £249. If you missed out during the Black Friday sale, then this is definitely the best time to pick one up.

As the most premium smart watch Fitbit currently sells, there’s very little to leave you longing with the Fitbit Sense. Packing in-built GPS tracking, offline music storage (for Deezer subscribers), SpO2 tracking and even a brand new EDA sensor for stress tracking – the Fitbit Sense is feature packed.

The experience gets even better when you pair it with the Fitbit Premium service – a free trial is included with the Fitbit Sense. This premium service opens up tailored feedback based on your workout and sleep statistics, and there are tons of recommended workouts you can dive into at a moment’s notice.

Sealing the deal even further, the Fitbit app also has a mindfulness section, giving you the chance to keep your mental health in check with guided meditations. It’s also worth noting that you can get up to six days of use on a single charge, putting the Fitbit Sense far beyond the longevity of the Apple Watch or any Wear OS device.

The only major issue I found during my testing of the device was an overzealous step counter, but if you can factor that into your routine and set yourself a higher target than usual, it becomes less of a pain during everyday use.

Deal: Fitbit Sense fitness tracker for just £249 (was £299)

If you’re looking to start the New Year right with a positive shift towards better mental and physical health, the Fitbit Sense is one of the best wearables out there to help you achieve those goals.

