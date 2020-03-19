Apple AirPods Price Crash: Now cheaper than their Black Friday price

Plug into your tunes with the PRESSPLAY 15% off eBay discount code and buy the second generation AirPods for just £116.45.

Purchase a pair of the second generation Apple AirPods with charging case from the Currys PC World eBay store and get a huge saving on their original price.

Already reduced in this listing to just £137 from their £159 RRP, use the 15% discount code PRESSPLAY at the checkout to bring the second gen AirPods down to £116.45.

When it comes to owning a pair of Apple AirPods, it does seem to feel like a bit of a social statement, even if their design does come with some controversy over whether or not they actually look… good, especially now true wireless earbuds come far more compactly designed these days.

That said, the second generation of AirPods comes with a number of upgrades that improve sound quality and connection stability.

With easy pairing – especially if you’re an iPhone user – the Apple AirPods connect seamlessly, with a button on the back of its case to prompt pairing mode if necessary. From here you’ll benefit from a fantastic, stable connection with each AirPod able to sense when they’ve been placed in your ear, connecting to your last used device immediately.

Powered by the H1 chip, the second generation of AirPods also come with access to Siri, able to get the Apple assistant’s attention by simply saying, “Hey Siri.” Siri can also announce messages for you as they come, meaning you rarely have to reach for your phone.

The H1 also offers even speedier connection speeds by 2x its previous performance rates when switching between devices and 1x connection speed when receiving calls with a huge 30% reduction on latency when gaming on your handset, improving overall quality of sound.

Keeping the tunes blaring for longer, your Apple AirPods offer power of up to 24 hours with five hours of charge at a time. Better still, if you’re running low just 15 minutes back in their charging case offers up to three hours of playback.

Bring the second generation Apple AirPods down to their lowest price of just £116.45 when using the discount code PRESSPLAY at the checkout before the code expires on March 22.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…