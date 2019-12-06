2nd gen Apple AirPods now cheaper than they were over Black Friday

Hi-Tech Electronic’s ongoing Cyber Monday sale (via its eBay store) is still giving away some banging tech for equally banging prices including the second generation AirPods with charging case now down to £119.96.

Across the last week, the second generation Apple AirPods have seen some seriously fluctuating prices in the Black Friday sales, but none came close to this £39 saving now available on eBay, with the discount code PARTYTIME bagging you a 20% saving.

Apple 2nd Gen AirPods Deal Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case 2nd Gen - White (Use Code: PARTYTIME) Boasting an upgraded performance, the Apple H1 Headphone chip boosts performance on call connectivity and swapping from one device to another. With access to Siri via voice commands, the AirPods can also sense when you remove or put your earphones in.

With the likes of John Lewis and Argos price matching to the £130 mark and Amazon slipping just below with a £128.99 price tag over Black Friday, you still would have been hard-pressed to actually jump on either deal with the AirPods constantly going in and out of stock. For the seemingly unlucky few, patience prevails though with this 20% saving on the already discounted listing, going from £149.95 to £119.96 when you quote PARTYTIME at the checkout.

The second generation AirPods from Apple come packing with upgrades that make connectivity stronger and more seamless, from pairing to connecting calls. They are also able to understand when you switch from using both AirPods to just one. Detecting when you remove from your ear and replace again, they will swiftly pause and play music.

Upgrades also see the inclusion of Siri’s assistance, now able to access and activate simply by using voice commands. Able to announce when you receive a text and read it out, you can make any other requests of Siri you might with your iPhone, Mac or iPad all with the AirPods.

With the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the AirPods see increasing performance in offering a faster and more stable connection, now two times faster as they shift from one of your devices to another. They’re also pledging to be 1.5 times faster at connecting a call, able to sustain a strong and clear line whilst you speak to loved ones.

In terms of taking calls, each AirPod is also designed with beamforming microphones to decipher background noise and minimise it for a much crisper call.

Offering up to 24 hours of playtime, the AirPods will hold a charge of up to five hours with its charging case promising up to 24 hours with multiple charges. 15 minutes sat in the case will also offer a not-to-be-sniffed-at further three hours of playback.

Apple 2nd Gen AirPods Deal Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case 2nd Gen - White (Use Code: PARTYTIME) Boasting an upgraded performance, the Apple H1 Headphone chip boosts performance on call connectivity and swapping from one device to another. With access to Siri via voice commands, the AirPods can also sense when you remove or put your earphones in.

An attractive pair of true wireless earphones in Apple’s signature design, these are a great companion to iPhone users with very convenient pairing.

Now down to just £119.96 from £159, pick up your pair of second generation AirPods with charging case and enjoy a great audio experience with the much sought after true wireless earphones. Just remember to use the discount code PARTYTIME before it expires at midnight on December 7th.

For more amazing offers follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…