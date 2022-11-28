You won’t believe this last-minute Cyber Monday Pixel 6 deal

Cyber Monday is ticking down and you’re yet to secure the new smartphone contract. All is not yet lost. You can get a free Google Pixel 6 with 50GB of data for £21 a month.

The Pixel 6 was a breakthrough for Google’s smartphone range when it landed in 2021 and now you can snag it for nothing when you grab this amazing Pixel 6 contract on Cyber Monday.

If you still have a few quid left in your Black Friday stash, there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals to be enjoyed.

Pixel 6 offer is your last chance to snag a Cyber Monday smartphone steal

Now 50GB of data

£21 a month with a free phone View Deal

Although the Pixel 7 has now succeeded the Pixel 6 as Google’s true flagship handset, the update wasn’t quite as large as many people expected. That means the Pixel 6 should definitely remain on your radar.

With Google promising multiple years of Android updates on day one, as well as key security updates for years to come, it’s going to remain a player for the foreseeable future. The build is very similar to last year’s model, and it’s an attractive one at that.

The camera remains excellent and is forever getting updates thanks to the abundance of excellent software features Google keeps adding to accompany the 50-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera.

As we mentioned, there’ll be instant access to Android 13 thanks to the rapid updates Google pushes out to homegrown devices.

We gave the Pixel 6 a 4-star review last autumn, concluding: “Our own Max Parker wrote: “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

Of course, it’s a little older now, but with a 50GB contract for just £21 a month for 24-months, we can certainly live with rocking the 2021 handset.

