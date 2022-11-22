 large image

You won’t believe this incredible Black Friday Nintendo Switch with Pokémon bundle

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

With this fantastic Black Friday deal, you can buy a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokémon Scarlet game for under £300.

We’ve been finding some incredible deals in the run-up to Black Friday, and now we’ve come across one of the best offers on the Nintendo Switch. Not only does this bundled deal include the original Nintendo Switch console, but it also includes the Pokémon Scarlet video game for a grand total of just £286.99, which is a saving of £62.99.

And to make this deal even more tempting, it’s £55 cheaper than buying the two products separately, meaning that you are essentially getting the latest Pokémon for free since both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a starting price of £49.99.

And if you’re after a different type of deal, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals, as we will be continually updating it throughout the sale whenever another fantastic offer becomes available.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market, boasting a portable design so you can game on the go in handheld mode, or hook it up to a TV or monitor using the bundled dock and play with friends.

Buy a Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Scarlet for under £300 this Black Friday

The Black Friday sale is well and truly upon us and is already giving way to come incredible deals, as you can now snatch up the latest Pokémon Scarlet alongside the Switch console for £55 off.

  • Amazon
  • Save £62.99 with this deal
  • Now only £286.99
View Deal

And while we have not had a chance to review the latest Pokémon Scarlet game just yet, we know that you are tasked with exploring the Paldea region, bringing Pokémon back to its roots as you take on Gym battles and capture pocket monsters to your heart’s content.

This deal has not been live for very long, although we wouldn’t be surprised if it was quick to sell out, considering the latest Pokémon game is not even a week old. So if you’ve been looking for an excuse to snatch up a Switch console and a new title that you can delve straight into, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s truly gone.

