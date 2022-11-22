You won’t believe this incredible Black Friday Nintendo Switch with Pokémon bundle

With this fantastic Black Friday deal, you can buy a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokémon Scarlet game for under £300.

We’ve been finding some incredible deals in the run-up to Black Friday, and now we’ve come across one of the best offers on the Nintendo Switch. Not only does this bundled deal include the original Nintendo Switch console, but it also includes the Pokémon Scarlet video game for a grand total of just £286.99, which is a saving of £62.99.

And to make this deal even more tempting, it’s £55 cheaper than buying the two products separately, meaning that you are essentially getting the latest Pokémon for free since both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a starting price of £49.99.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market, boasting a portable design so you can game on the go in handheld mode, or hook it up to a TV or monitor using the bundled dock and play with friends.

And while we have not had a chance to review the latest Pokémon Scarlet game just yet, we know that you are tasked with exploring the Paldea region, bringing Pokémon back to its roots as you take on Gym battles and capture pocket monsters to your heart’s content.

This deal has not been live for very long, although we wouldn’t be surprised if it was quick to sell out, considering the latest Pokémon game is not even a week old. So if you’ve been looking for an excuse to snatch up a Switch console and a new title that you can delve straight into, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s truly gone.

