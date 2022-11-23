Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Black Friday has given us yet another incredible deal, this time on the Huawei MateView GT monitor, which is now £100 cheaper.

We’ve been finding some fantastic deals on a wide variety of products this Black Friday, and now we’ve stumbled upon this amazing deal on the Huawei MateView GT monitor. It’s had its price slashed by £100, bringing it down from £449 to the more affordable £349.

The Huawei MateView GT packs a 34-inch display and a 3440 x 1440 resolution. This provides a sharp picture quality and more than enough space to comfortably work on, although it’s more ideal for racing, shooter, adventure and flight simulator games since the added width creates a more immersive experience.

We gave the MateView GT a 4-star review, noting the sensational contrast ratio of 5125:1, which provided us with incredible depth and bold colours that were very vibrant. We also liked the 165Hz refresh rate, with our reviewer claiming that it worked great for mainstream gaming, specifically eSports titles.

It also features two 5W speakers within the base; we thought that these were extremely loud and provided a punchy bass that worked well with most games. And if you’re only just starting to curate your gaming setup, this monitor is ideal, as you won’t need to go searching for external hardware for audio.

And as we can see from the price history of this product below, the MateView GT rarely sees a discount like this, and we imagine that it will shoot back up once Black Friday is over, so you may want to act fast if you’re interested.

