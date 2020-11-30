Unbelievable Fossil Gen 5 Deal: Save over £160 on this 4-star smartwatch

Save almost 60% on the Fossil Gen 5 when you visit the company’s website this Cyber Monday. The refurbished model of the smartwatch has dropped to just £113.40 when you shop today.

The Gen 5 has already seen a hefty discount on Fossil’s website – now you can save even more in the Black Friday weekend sale. The watch is now just £113.40 including shipping when you add it to your cart online. That’s a £165.60 saving on the watch’s RRP and even cheaper than the price currently displayed on Fossil’s website. Shop today to save 59% on the Fossil Gen 5.

Deal: Get the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch for just £113.40

Fossil has discounted this refurbished version of its Garrett Gen 5 smartwatch.

The smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and runs Google’s Wear OS, making it compatible with both Android and iOS phones.

The watch features a 416 x 416 AMOLED, always-on display, an interchangeable strap and a swimproof design. It packs a 24 hour battery with a multi-day extended mode, and can be charged in less than an hour.

The watch supports hundreds of apps, including assistant, fitness, payments, music, social, news, games and stop watches, and can receive notifications for calls, tests, apps and more. You can even make calls directly from the watch when your phone is out of reach, and the watch is compatible with Google Pay.

On top of these smart everyday features, the Gen 5 is packed with health and fitness tools, including a built-in GPS and tracking for steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more.

We awarded the Fossil Gen 5 a fantastic four stars in our review. Commercial content editor Thomas Deehan wrote:

“If you’ve been holding out for a near-perfect blend of fitness tracking capabilities and smartwatch features, Fossil may have just answered your prayers with The Carlyle and Julianna smartwatches.

“Boasting NFC, untethered GPS, heart rate tracking, water resistance, and an in-built speaker, Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatches aren’t lacking in the feature department. A faster user experience and the new inclusion of life-saving battery modes represent the symbolic cherries on top. An incredible step forward – Fossil has just upped the game”.

If you like the sound of the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch for yourself or someone else this Christmas, now is the perfect time to pick one up. Shop today to save over £160 and pay just £113.40 when you add the refurbished watch to your cart.

You’ll want to act fast, though – Cyber Monday ends tonight.

