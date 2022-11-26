 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

This stonking Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is almost too good to be true

This amazing monthly contract deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you the handset and a generous data allowance for a very good price.

You can buy one of the year’s top Android phones, and get 200GB of data every month, for just £36. Including the upfront cost of £80, that works out to £944 over the course of the two year deal, which is cheaper than buying the phone outright SIM-free!

If you want to find even more tempting offers during this busy sales period, then remember to head over to our liveblog where you’ll be treated to a great selection of savings on all sorts of products. The best Black Friday deals include offers on headphones, speakers, laptops, and more.

This deal is a real cracker because it is worth less than the price of buying the handset outright, yet also provides you with 200GB of data, and unlimited minutes and texts. If you’re a power user, this is a great offer to take advantage of.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and 200GB on this great monthly deal

Samsung's superb Android phablet, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, could be yours along with 200GB of data, plus unlimited minutes and texts, all for just £36 per month and with a £80 upfront charge.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an all-stops-out top-performance Android flagship. Boasting high specs all over the place, it’s got a stunning 6.8-inch display with fantastic detail and brightness, and a highly versatile camera system with particularly impressive zoom. Performance levels a re very high, as you’d expect, though battery life is admittedly inferior to that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If this deal wasn’t quite the right one for you, then never fear; we have found plenty of others that you might like. Whether you’re looking for a new games console or a different smartphone, there’s a clutch of exciting deals picked out for you below.

