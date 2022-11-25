This iPhone 14 is the Apple deal we’ve been waiting for this Black Friday

Apple’s latest smartphone is available on a great contract deal for Black Friday, so this could be your best chance yet to make the iPhone 14 yours.

The iPhone 14 has only been available to buy for a matter of weeks, but it’s already the subject of an impressive contract deal that has arrived during this Black Friday week. You can get this premium handset and a healthy data allowance of 100GB, all for just £45 per month.

We’ve chosen this deal because it’s a good value prospect for an excellent handset. Over the course of the two-year contract, it will set you back £1,080, but given that the iPhone 14 costs £849 brand new, and you’re getting 100GB of data, plus unlimited minutes and texts, it’s still well worth the outlay.

Get the brand new iPhone 14 and 100GB of data for £45 per month This deal will net you the iPhone 14, one of Apple’s newest handsets, along with a massive 100GB of data each month, with unlimited minutes and texts so that you can use it to your heart’s content. Buy Mobiles

100GB, unlimited minutes and texts

£45 per month View Deal

The iPhone 14 impressed us for a few different reasons, even though we acknowledged that it’s not all that different from the iPhone 13 (and therefore unlikely to be a good purchase if you’ve already got the latter).

The iPhone 14 has two great cameras on the back, and the selfie camera is one of the few areas to have received significant improvement. The battery life is also really good, with 20-30% left even after a busy, action-packed day. A couple of safety features make this device a potential lifesaver, those being crash detection and Emergency SOS, which can kick in when your phone senses an emergency.

Our only major disappointment with the phone is the lack of an enhanced display refresh rate, which would have helped some content to appear smoother.

