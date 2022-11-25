 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 14 is the Apple deal we’ve been waiting for this Black Friday

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Apple’s latest smartphone is available on a great contract deal for Black Friday, so this could be your best chance yet to make the iPhone 14 yours.

The iPhone 14 has only been available to buy for a matter of weeks, but it’s already the subject of an impressive contract deal that has arrived during this Black Friday week. You can get this premium handset and a healthy data allowance of 100GB, all for just £45 per month.

If you want to supplement this new phone with another great tech product this Black Friday, then fear not: we know just the place where you should go – and that’s our liveblog! There, you’ll find a constantly updated list of all the best Black Friday deals, including fantastic offers on wearables, laptops, games consoles and more.

We’ve chosen this deal because it’s a good value prospect for an excellent handset. Over the course of the two-year contract, it will set you back £1,080, but given that the iPhone 14 costs £849 brand new, and you’re getting 100GB of data, plus unlimited minutes and texts, it’s still well worth the outlay.

Get the brand new iPhone 14 and 100GB of data for £45 per month

Get the brand new iPhone 14 and 100GB of data for £45 per month

This deal will net you the iPhone 14, one of Apple’s newest handsets, along with a massive 100GB of data each month, with unlimited minutes and texts so that you can use it to your heart’s content.

  • Buy Mobiles
  • 100GB, unlimited minutes and texts
  • £45 per month
View Deal

The iPhone 14 impressed us for a few different reasons, even though we acknowledged that it’s not all that different from the iPhone 13 (and therefore unlikely to be a good purchase if you’ve already got the latter).

The iPhone 14 has two great cameras on the back, and the selfie camera is one of the few areas to have received significant improvement. The battery life is also really good, with 20-30% left even after a busy, action-packed day. A couple of safety features make this device a potential lifesaver, those being crash detection and Emergency SOS, which can kick in when your phone senses an emergency.

Our only major disappointment with the phone is the lack of an enhanced display refresh rate, which would have helped some content to appear smoother.

If you’re on the lookout for more deals, then feast your eyes on the list below, which collects the ones we consider the best out of all of those that have been unveiled this week. From coffee machines to games consoles, there’s something for everyone.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 5 mins ago
Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Reece Bithrey 6 mins ago
Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey 26 mins ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Kob Monney 38 mins ago
Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 53 mins ago
Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Kob Monney 57 mins ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.