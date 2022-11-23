 large image

This secret MacBook Air M1 deal beats anything in the Black Friday sale

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon might not be promoting this tremendous saving on the MacBook Air M1 as a part of its Black Friday sales event, but it might just be one of the best deals we’ve spotted all week.

Currently, you can grab the stunning laptop for £817.99 – that’s an 18% reduction of the typical £999 price you’ll pay if you went directly to Apple.

It’s not often you have the chance to save £181.01 off a MacBook Air M1, so we can’t see this price sticking around for too long.

Of course, we’ve got you covered for everything Black Friday-related. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday laptop deals alongside the best Amazon Black Friday deals, and these are always being updated when the new deals arrive.

The model in question here packs 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD for storing your files and, of course, the fabled Apple M1 chipset inside. This turns this slim machine into an absolute powerhouse – especially for the price.

Not only does the M1 chip speed up the laptop, but it also allows for some incredible battery life. When we reviewed the machine, we said it had ‘exceptional battery life’ that easily got us through even the busiest of work days.

We’re massive fans of the MacBook Air M1, scoring it the full 5/5 in our in-depth review upon release. And while this machine might be from 2020, it’s still sold by Apple and still remains an excellent buy.

Other specs include two USB-C ports, Touch ID for secure log-ins, and a really nice 13.3-inch Retina display that packs a punch of colour and detail. This deal is for the gold model.

In our glowing review of the laptop we said, “The Apple MacBook Air M1 may have been succeeded by the M2-powered model, but it still provides great value at its current price point due to the excellent performance of the Apple Silicon processor.”

