This MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is too good to ignore

Reece Bithrey
The M1 MacBook Air (2020) is one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite laptops, and if you’ve been looking for a new Mac with a lot of power, you might want to sit up and take notice.

There’s perhaps never been a better time to take your laptop game to the next level, as John Lewis has knocked £40 off the price of the MacBook Air M1 to make it £879.

Its design may be a little dated, but the M1 MacBook Air still looks good with Apple’s usual top-notch build quality, and a slim chassis which makes it immensely portable.

The M1 MacBook Air (2020) is under £900 at John Lewis

The M1 MacBook Air (2020) is under £900 at John Lewis

The M1 MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for productivity, and with this John Lewis deal, you can get it for an exceedingly good price.

  • John Lewis & Partners
  • Save £40
  • £879
View Deal

The headline feature of this specific MacBook Air is its inclusion of Apple’s own silicon, which marked a departure from the Intel-based Macs of many years prior. This was one of the most vital reasons it garnered a full five-star review and a Recommended badge from our editor Max Parker.

The M1 Air packs inside eight cores, as well as a seven core GPU, complete with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, too. This particular combo allowed it to breeze through both real-world testing and in synthetic benchmarking programs too, with high-riding scores that leapfrogged some of the most powerful Windows-based ultrabooks. If you want a laptop that’ll handle everything from basic web browsing tasks to some of the heavier stuff such as photo editing and video editing.

We also found the M1 Air’s battery life to be good, with a 1080p battery loop testing garnering 12 hours of total runtime, and general use offering between nine and eleven hours, giving you enough juice to last for a working day, and then some. This score is up there with some of the very best laptops we’ve tested, especially ones as powerful as the M1 Air is.

