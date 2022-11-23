 large image

This Lego Sanctum Sanctorum price drop is a Black Friday must for Marvel fans

This Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum Lego set is the perfect present for any comic book fan and is now 35% off.

We’re edging into December and that can only mean one thing, the winter holidays are approaching and it’s time to start stocking up on presents. Thankfully, we’ve found the perfect gift for any Marvel fans you know, as the Lego Dr Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set has just seen a sweet 35% discount in honour of Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down to £139.99.

This Lego set is a model of Dr Strange’s iconic residence in the Marvel movies and comics. It is a three-storey modular building that comes with four facades and nine mini-figures, including Dr Strange himself, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man and many more.

It’s the perfect time to start buying presents for the winter holidays, and this Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum from Dr Strange has seen a sweet 35% discount in honour of Black Friday.

It comes packed with details from Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Infinity War as well as Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness, giving players a lot of versatility in what scenes they would like to recreate.

This is a perfect gift for adults and children alike, and since it comes with just over 2,700 pieces it should be ideal for any master builders who are looking to take on their next big project.

And as we can see from the price history of this product below, Amazon has not discounted this Lego set in many months, and we doubt that it will see another deal like this until after the New Year. So if you want to treat yourself, or any Marvel enthusiasts in your life, to an incredible Lego set with a 35% discount, now may be the time to strike.

Keepa Dr Strange Lego set.

