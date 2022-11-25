 large image

Black Friday has arrived

This iPhone 13 Pro deal is a rare Apple bargain amidst the Black Friday sale

It’s not often that Apple products are reduced, even when the Black Friday madness rolls around. That’s why we’re pleased to see this reduction on the refurbished iPhone 13 Pro.

If you’re searching for one of Apple’s flagship smartphones but have so far been without luck, then this deal might change your fortunes. We’ve spotted a great deal on a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro on eBay, that sees the device (in Very Good condition) cut down to just £594, which makes it a great deal more affordable than its previous £949 cost.

Although it’s not brand new, this deal still offers excellent value for money considering the standard of smartphone you’re getting – and it is in Very Good condition.

You can make a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro yours with this deal, which sees the price tumble down to an affordable £594 – that’s great value for a top performing phone with a highly capable triple camera.

There’s plenty to get excited about with the iPhone 13 Pro, starting with its screen; this was the first time an 120Hz display was introduced to one of Apple’s smartphones, and we really appreciated that extra smoothness and fluidity. When we reviewed it, we were also highly impressed with the quality of the camera system; even when shooting in lowlight conditions, an amazing amount of detail was retained.

The battery life is excellent too, and will easily see you through a heavy day’s use, while the performance packs a real punch.

Best Black Friday Deals

