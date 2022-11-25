This iPhone 13 Pro deal is a rare Apple bargain amidst the Black Friday sale

It’s not often that Apple products are reduced, even when the Black Friday madness rolls around. That’s why we’re pleased to see this reduction on the refurbished iPhone 13 Pro.

If you’re searching for one of Apple’s flagship smartphones but have so far been without luck, then this deal might change your fortunes. We’ve spotted a great deal on a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro on eBay, that sees the device (in Very Good condition) cut down to just £594, which makes it a great deal more affordable than its previous £949 cost.

However, if you're looking for something else – like a tablet, a laptop, a smartwatch or almost anything else you can imagine – then be sure to go over to our liveblog where we're compiling the best Black Friday deals as they appear so that you don't miss out on a single offer.

Although it’s not brand new, this deal still offers excellent value for money considering the standard of smartphone you’re getting – and it is in Very Good condition.

There’s plenty to get excited about with the iPhone 13 Pro, starting with its screen; this was the first time an 120Hz display was introduced to one of Apple’s smartphones, and we really appreciated that extra smoothness and fluidity. When we reviewed it, we were also highly impressed with the quality of the camera system; even when shooting in lowlight conditions, an amazing amount of detail was retained.

The battery life is excellent too, and will easily see you through a heavy day’s use, while the performance packs a real punch.

If you're looking for more deals beyond this one, then you'd be well-advised to cast your eye down the list of deals we've compiled below, which include reductions on smartphones, coffee machines, games consoles, and more. You could find the ideal offer for you in that stack of deals.

