This Galaxy S22 Black Friday deal is the perfect low cost phone upgrade

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 on unlimited data for a very reasonable price thanks to this tempting monthly contract deal.

If you get through a lot of data every month and are looking for a capable new Android handset, then this deal could be perfect for you. For just £26.99 per month, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 and unlimited data, minutes, and texts, all for the very reasonable price of just £26.99 with no upfront cost. That means you would just pay £648 in total over two years, while the handset itself has a retail price of £769 SIM free. It’s a brilliant deal, so you’d be wise to snap it up.

The reason we’ve picked out this one is because of the great value, bearing in mind all you get for your money, and also the exceptional qualities of the Galaxy S22 itself, which is a high-performing handset in a manageably small chassis.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has an elegant design in a compact form factor, so it’s manageable to use even if you’ve got smaller hands, and can easily slide into your pocket.

Despite that size, the screen is good and the performance is a particular highlight, going toe-to-toe with plenty of other Android flagship phones thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The camera is also a good reason to opt for it, as there are three sensor on board (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto) which offer great detail and vibrant colours as well as giving you a great deal of versatility when you want to choose the shot you take more carefully.

However we have to admit that the battery life on this device was a bit disappointing, sometimes not lasting us a full day before needing to be charged up again. So bear that in mind before leaping on this deal if longevity is a priority for you when you’re using your smartphone.

