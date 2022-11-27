This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

If you’re looking for a simple way to step up your TV’s audio in time for Christmas, look no further than this incredible Black Friday deal on the Denon DHT-S216 soundbar.

The DHT-S216 has dived to just £139 on Amazon in the sale. That’s £60 lower than its usual price of £199, making this a great time to shop for the soundbar, especially with the Christmas movie season coming up.

The Denon DHT-S216 is a soundbar powered by two down-firing subwoofers, two midrange drivers and two one-inch tweeters. Denon has also packed in some advanced psychoacoustic algorithms courtesy of DTS Virtual:X to create an immersive 3D audio experience in your living room.

You can listen to sound from your TV or connect to your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth and play music through your favourite streaming service.

The soundbar takes advantage of Denon’s dialogue enhancer to improve speech intelligibility when playing shows and movies with complex soundtracks, and it’s just 6cm tall so it should fit snugly below your TV or up on your wall.

The only two times we’ve caught a better deal on this speaker have been Prime Day and Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and the difference between then and now was just £10.

Amazon doesn’t have another big sale lined up this year, so Black Friday could very well be your last chance to bag the Denon DHT-S216 for £60 less in time for Christmas.

