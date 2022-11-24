This Black Friday should be the time to buy an Air Fryer – here’s why

Interest in air fryers has spiked thanks to the cost of living crisis, with the focus on how they can save cash compared to a traditional oven. In its research, Salter even found that an air fryer could save up to 68% on energy bills.

While cost saving is one string of an air fryer’s bow, the truth is that outside of using less energy, air fryers are a brilliant way to cook. In fact, I’ve not met one person who’s regretted buying an air fryer; everyone that has bought one has said how much use they get out of theirs and how it’s transformed their lives.

There are the occasional detractors, such as Jay Rayner, who said that you can’t make good chips in an air fryer. That is not true, I say: you can make great chips in an air fryer with the right recipe.

Crispier, healthier results

Air fryers work like super convection ovens, circulating heat around their contents to cook faster and more evenly than a traditional oven (as a guide take 20% off the recommended cooking time and temperature for oven instructions). Air fryers also give crispier results than a traditional oven: from frozen food, such as hash browns, chips and fish fingers, to your own creations, such as wedges and even tofu, an air fryer is simply better than the alternatives.

For a lot of food, particularly frozen food, there’s no need to even use any oil. Where you do need to use oil, one or two tablespoons is usually enough to get excellent results, which makes air fryers healthier to use.

That’s just a standard air fryer; many models are pressure cookers, slow cookers and grills as well, adding extra versatility into the mix.

Black Friday specials

I’d buy an air fryer at any time of the year, preferring it to my oven for pretty much everything I cook. Given that statement, it would be foolish to miss out on a deal this Black Friday, as some of the best models are available at bargain prices or with additional features. Simply put, why wouldn’t you want a device that can cook better than an oven, at a lower price than you’d pay any other time of the year?

There are some great bargains this year, too. If you just want to get started and try out an air fryer for the first, time, then the Tower T17079 is available for just £30 at Argos.

Save £20 on Tower T17079 air fryer Argos is offering the Tower T17079 air fryer for just £30, which is a saving of £50. Argos

Save £20

Now £30 View Deal

Ninja makes some of my favourite air fryers and has special Black Friday models, two of which I’ve reviewed and given awards. The Ninja Foodi MAX OL650UKDBCP is a pressure cooker, steamer, grill, air fryer and more all-in-one. The special edition gets you the basic air fryer, plus an apron and silicone sling (great for removing large joints of meat or other bulky items), all for £249.99.

Get this Black Friday Ninja air fryer and pressure cooker for just £249.99 Not just an air fryer, the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L OL650UKDBCP is a pressure cooker, steamer, grill and more. With multi-level cooking, it’s a great way to cook entire meals in one go. Ninja

£249.99

Black Friday special bundle View Deal

The Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer AG551UKDBCP is another Black Friday special, shipping with a set of skewers and an apron as extras. As well as an air fryer, this is a grill, adding to its versatility. Thanks to its temperature probe, it can perfectly cook meat and fish, stopping when the food is exactly ready. It’s available for £249.99.