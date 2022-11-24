This Black Friday Garmin deal is perfect for anyone who wants to get into running

Amazon has lopped 43% off the price of the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music as part of its Black Friday week sales event, which is great news for aspiring runners.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music typically retails for £299.99, but Amazon currently has it listed for just £169.99 ahead of Black Friday. That’s a chunky £130 saving on any of the three available colours: Black/Aqua, Black/Red, and White/Black.

So what are you getting for your £170? The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS is a sleek and lightweight sports watch with up to 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode with music, which is the device at full tilt. You can expect up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Save 43% on the price of the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Get one of the most popular sports watches of recent years for 43% less as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales. Amazon

Save 43%

Now £169.99 View Deal

Fitness is the name of the game here, with daily suggested workouts, adaptive training plans, and built in sports apps covering a broad range of workouts. There’s a built in heart rate, VO2 Max, and oxygen absorption monitoring, and of course you get Garmin’s famously accurate GPS tracking.

You can pair the Garmin Forerunner 245 with various dedicated running accessories to measure more in depth running metrics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance.

This is for the ‘With Music’ option too, which means that you can sync the device with your favoured music service and enjoy music on your workout without needing to bring along your smartphone. Amazon is also offering money off the slightly cheaper non-music Garmin Forerunner 245, but at a slightly lesser 40% discount.

All in all, it’s a big saving on one of the best running watches, let alone one of the best Garmin watches on the market.

Best Black Friday Deals