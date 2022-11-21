This Black Friday deal has slashed the price of the Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the younger brother of the Xbox Series X, and thanks to Black Friday it is now £60 cheaper.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for gaming fans as the Black Friday sale has already made a lot of amazing products more affordable. And today we’ve found another incredible deal on the Xbox Series S, which is a whopping £60 cheaper in honour of Black Friday, taking the price down from £249.99 to just £189.99.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest and slimmest gaming console on the market, developed by Microsoft as a more affordable version of the Xbox Series X. While it can’t offer the same performance as its older brother, it is still a fantastic option for anyone who wants to play Microsoft’s exclusive games or splash out on Xbox Game Pass, giving you access to hundreds of titles.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest and slimmest gaming console on the market, developed by Microsoft as a more affordable version of the Xbox Series X. Thanks to the Black Friday sale the Xbox Series S is now £60 cheaper, from £249.99 to £189.99.

Save £60

Now £189.99 View Deal

We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5-star review, noting how huge of an upgrade this console is when compared to the Xbox One S. We also loved how the next-gen NVME SSD helped to drastically reduce load times as it made jumping in and out of games a breeze.

This small console won’t be for everyone, and won’t be the best fit if you’re using a 4K monitor with a variable refresh rate. However, if next-gen graphics are not a priority, you are unlikely to notice too much of a difference.

And if your interest hasn’t already peaked, take a look at the price history on Amazon for the Xbox Series S. As we can see, this is the biggest price drop this console has had in months, so you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone for good.

Keepa Xbox Series S. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

