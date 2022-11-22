This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

If a new pair of headphones are on your wishlist then your prayers have been answered, because you can save £139 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3.

In a deal that’s music to our ears, Amazon has knocked £139 off the price of the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones, which now cost £229.99. It’s a great saving for a pair of sweet-sounding cans.

Save £139 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones

Was £369

Now £229.99 View Deal

In our review of the Sennheiser Momentum 3, we were truly blown away by the sound, writing that these headphones “offer incredible sound performance across the frequency range, with mid-range vocals a particular strong point for the headphones.” The praise didn’t stop there however, as we were also big fans of the premium design (which particularly belies the new, reduced price) and the sheer comfort of the well-padded cups, which you could wear for hours on end.

The noise cancelling feature is also very good, even if it’s not the best in class, but there’s no surprise as to why we awarded these headphones the full five stars out of five.

