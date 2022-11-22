 large image

This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

If a new pair of headphones are on your wishlist then your prayers have been answered, because you can save £139 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3.

In a deal that’s music to our ears, Amazon has knocked £139 off the price of the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones, which now cost £229.99. It’s a great saving for a pair of sweet-sounding cans.

If this deal isn’t up your street, or you’d like to nab something else as well, then you can check out our Black Friday hub which is being continually updated with all the very best bargains just for you.

Save £139 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones

Save 38% on the Sennheiser Momentum 3, an excellent pair of wireless over-ear headphones. For £229.99, you’ll get yourself a new pair of cans that boast a premium design, a comfortable fit, and – most importantly – very detailed sound.

  • Amazon
  • Was £369
  • Now £229.99
View Deal

In our review of the Sennheiser Momentum 3, we were truly blown away by the sound, writing that these headphones “offer incredible sound performance across the frequency range, with mid-range vocals a particular strong point for the headphones.” The praise didn’t stop there however, as we were also big fans of the premium design (which particularly belies the new, reduced price) and the sheer comfort of the well-padded cups, which you could wear for hours on end.

The noise cancelling feature is also very good, even if it’s not the best in class, but there’s no surprise as to why we awarded these headphones the full five stars out of five.

If you’re still shopping for more savings, check out our selection of excellent deals in the list below, where we’ve picked out offers on speakers, consoles, smartphones, and more.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

