This Alexa-powered coffee machine is at its lowest price yet for Black Friday

We have found yet another incredible deal on a coffee machine, this time for the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy smart coffee machine, which has had its price slashed by 63%, going from £299 to the much more affordable £109.99. This is also the lowest this machine has ever been on Amazon, and since we don’t expect this deal to last long, you might want to act fast if you’re interested.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy has a 1.1L water tank and can hold up to 10 coffee capsules, with all the removable parts being dishwasher safe.

This coffee machine also has Alexa built into it, meaning that you can ask for your morning coffee without needing to lift a finger. It can be synced up with any other Alexa products in your home to create a Routine, meaning that your coffee machine can be programmed to start up once your smart lights have turned on in the morning.

It gives you the option to customise your coffee experience and create your own specific brews. Toggle the length and temperature of your espresso to find the blend that works best for you, and set up a smart order of more Modo Mio capsules from Amazon so you’re never at risk of running dry.

The reviews for this product are mostly flawless, with the only downside being that you need to remember to fill up the machine and put a cup under it in advance if you’re wanting to use it in an Alexa Routine. However, once you get into the routine of remembering to set up the machine before using it, you can have fresh coffee in the morning with no fuss.

As we can see from the price history of this product below, this is easily the lowest price the Keepa Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy has ever been on Amazon. Since it’s undergone such a massive price slash, we can’t imagine that this deal will last too much longer or that it will be reintroduced again before the end of the year. So if you’re looking to snatch up a smart coffee machine on a budget, we recommend you act fast.

Keepa Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

