This air fryer only costs £30 in the Black Friday sale

If you’re after a cheap air fryer this Black Friday week, check out the Tower T17079 on Argos, which is down £20 to £30.

Air fryers are reliably big sellers around Black Friday and other similar online deal events, but they don’t tend to come much cheaper than this. Head over to Argos right now and you’ll find the Tower T17079 for just £30, which is a big saving on an RRP of £50.

This is an air fryer with a 3 litre capacity, which makes it ideal for small households. That’s especially so with compact dimensions of 30.5 x 24.5 x 31cm, and a weight of just 3.39kg.

If you’re unclear on the benefits that an air fryer can bring amidst all the Black Friday madness, it uses rapid air circulation cooking technology to cook food 30% quicker with 99% less oil. Fast and healthy – that’s a win-win in our book.

If you’re after a practical example of what this baby can do, you can cook chips that are crispy on the outside and fluffy in the inside in just 15 minutes.

What’s more, the Tower T17079’s removable cooking basket comes with a non-stick coating, which takes much of the hassle out of cleaning.

We haven’t reviewed the Tower T17079 specifically, but we have reviewed other Tower air fryers (such as the Tower T17076 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer), and have found them to be excellent.

