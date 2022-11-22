 large image

This air fryer only costs £30 in the Black Friday sale

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a cheap air fryer this Black Friday week, check out the Tower T17079 on Argos, which is down £20 to £30.

Air fryers are reliably big sellers around Black Friday and other similar online deal events, but they don’t tend to come much cheaper than this. Head over to Argos right now and you’ll find the Tower T17079 for just £30, which is a big saving on an RRP of £50.

This is an air fryer with a 3 litre capacity, which makes it ideal for small households. That’s especially so with compact dimensions of 30.5 x 24.5 x 31cm, and a weight of just 3.39kg.

Argos is offering the Tower T17079 air fryer for just £30, which is a saving of £50.

  • Argos
  • Save £20
  • Now £30
View Deal

If you’re unclear on the benefits that an air fryer can bring amidst all the Black Friday madness, it uses rapid air circulation cooking technology to cook food 30% quicker with 99% less oil. Fast and healthy – that’s a win-win in our book.

If you’re after a practical example of what this baby can do, you can cook chips that are crispy on the outside and fluffy in the inside in just 15 minutes.

What’s more, the Tower T17079’s removable cooking basket comes with a non-stick coating, which takes much of the hassle out of cleaning.

We haven’t reviewed the Tower T17079 specifically, but we have reviewed other Tower air fryers (such as the Tower T17076 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer), and have found them to be excellent.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.