This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

The Samsung Galaxy S22, plus 200GB of data a month and more, could be all yours for less than the RRP of the phone itself thanks to this great offer.

Nab a Samsung Galaxy S22 and 200GB of data for only £26 per month with an £80 upfront cost. We’ve done the math, and it will cost you £704 over the course of the contract while the RRP of the device is £769, so you’ll be saving money while stocking up on a massive data allowance and unlimited minutes and texts.

Should this deal not be exactly what you’re looking for, then we’d recommend checking out our liveblog, which is constantly updated with all the most tempting offers that we’ve found. That’s where you’ll find the best Black Friday deals on laptops, headphones, speakers, and more.

This deal sees you get a small phone packed with great features, and tons of data to burn through, all for less than the SIM-free price, so it’s an excellent offer to make the most of.

Land yourself the Samsung Galaxy S22 and 200GB for £26 per month The Galaxy S22, and a generous data allowance of 200GB, is available for monthly payments of £26 and an upfront cost of £25. Mobiles.co.uk

£25 upfront

£26 per month View Deal

The Galaxy S22 impressed us considerably in our review, particularly for its superb processing performance and its excellent all-round photography. If these are high on your priority lists, it could be a very good buy. However, we did have a couple of reservations too; the small size of this handset certainly won’t suit those of you who want a big screen to enjoy watching content on, and the battery life was rather underwhelming, often struggling to last us through a full day’s use.

If this deal isn’t exactly right for you, then rest assured that you can still find great offers on other devices more up your street. In the list below we’ve selected some top-notch deals on games consoles, speakers, smartphones, and more that might take your interest.

Best Black Friday Deals