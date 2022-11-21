This 100GB Pixel 6a contract only costs £18 a month with no upfront cost

If you want not only a great new smartphone but also a healthy allowance of data to go with it, then this deal will tick both boxes.

The Pixel 6a is a great mid-range smartphone, and now it’s available for just £18 per month with 100GB of data. On this 24-month contract, you won’t even need to pay anything upfront. To put that in context, over two years you’ll pay £432 for a phone that’s got an RRP of £399, and on top of that you’ll have unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data; it’s very hard to beat this for value.

We were highly impressed by the Pixel 6a when we put it under review. Th camera was particularly impressive, punching well above its weight considering the eminently reasonable price tag, but that was far from the only positive element we found with the phone.

The Android software here is also very appealing, being minimalist and intuitive, and it has five years of promised software updates so you know you can use it for the long term. Its physical design is attractive too, as it has a lovely small form factor which makes it very convenient to hold easily and use with one hand.

However, the Pixel 6a isn’t perfect, and there are obviously some compromises that come with the reduced price point. The relatively slow 60Hz display refresh rate is one such example, and another is the rate of charging (capped at 18W) took us one hour and forty five minutes for a full charge, which is below par when compared to rivals.

