These Sony wireless ANC headphones could be yours for just £69

There’s no doubt that Sony make some of the best noise cancelling headphones around, but not everyone can afford the likes of the WH-1000XM5. The WH-CH710N model might be your best choice if interests are more towards the affordable end of the market.

The WH-CH710N was first released in 2020 for £130, and with this Black Friday deal over at Amazon they’ve been reduced by nearly 50%, landing at their current price of £69.

That represents a saving of £61 on the RRP and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the headphone since it launched. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out deals page that’s being updated every day.

We were impressed enough with the headphones to give them four-stars, praising their comfort and effective noise cancelling performance for the RRP. As they’re now cheaper than when we first reviewed, they’re something of a headphone bargain in terms of their value.

They’re a slightly plain pair of headphones to look out, but if you care not about glamour then that shouldn’t be much of a worry. Instead, the focus is more on how they fit, which is excellent with soft and cushy earpads and lightweight frame to make sure they are never a pain to wear.

For features there is the aforementioned noise cancelling, which is effectively applied when blocking out traffic in a city or office chatter. In louder environments the noise cancelling can struggle, but for more casual use it is solid enough. The Ambient mode is a disappointment in terms of the clarity it can offer.

Battery life is a tidy 35 hours, so there’s not as much need to charge these headphones too often, but if you find that you do need to charge then 10 minutes plugged into the mains provides another hour of playback.

Sound quality is the most important aspect about a pair of headphones and they’re a dynamic and decently balanced pair of wireless headphones, though the mids don’t quite get the same level of attention as the high and low frequencies. The WH-CH710N are a solid pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones, and if you need an affordable workhorse of a headphone then this Black Friday deal is happy to oblige.

