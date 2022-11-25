 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is almost half price in this great Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

The Redmi Note 11 is even more affordable than ever before, thanks to a Black Friday deal that slashes £90 off its original price.

The Redmi Note 11 was always intended to be an affordable phone, but now that it’s seen £90 taken off its price tag it is simply an irresistible prospect if you’re looking to save money on a great little handset.

If you want to gorge yourself on even more great tech deals, make sure to go to our liveblog. There, we’ve got the best Black Friday deals waiting for you so that you can get yourself a new pair of headphones, a laptop or even a gaming console on the cheap.

The Redmi Note 11 might be an affordable device rather than a bells-and-whistles flagship, but we think it’s still got a lot to offer for its price, especially given its screen and battery life.

Save £90 on the Redmi Note 11 with this Black Friday deal

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 falls to almost half price with this great offer, tumbling from £199.99 down to £109. With a vibrant OLED screen, long battery life, and stereo speakers, there’s plenty to recommend it.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £109
View Deal

The OLED screen, measuring a relatively modest 6.43-inches, is vibrant and colourful, and one of its best features is the 90Hz refresh rate that helps it appear more smooth than many of its affordable rivals. It’s also quite sharp for the price, having a 1080p resolution rather than the standard, and disappointing, 720p.

The 5000mAh battery is beefy enough to get you through two days of fairly heavy usage, which is a great benefit if you’re often on the go, while the 33W fast charging will see you top up the battery in just under 70 minutes according to our testing.

Overall we found that the camera was good in standard lighting conditions but struggled in low-light settings, and we also found that the performance was middling and even rather poor when it came to playing mobile games. These are two points to bear in mind depending on your priorities in a smartphone.

If this deal has only whetted your appetite for more, then take a little look at the list we’ve put together of the very best Black Friday offers that we’ve spotted on all types of products, from smartphones to tablets and from headphones to speakers. There’s surely something for everyone in there.

Best Black Friday Deals

