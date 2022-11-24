 large image

Black Friday has arrived

The Xbox Series S has plummeted in this phenomenal Black Friday bargain

The next-gen Xbox Series S console is now more affordable than ever, thanks to an unbelievable price drop within Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

If you’ve been holding out for a next-gen console on the cheap then now’s your chance. Typically the Series S would set you back £249.99 but right now that very same console can be yours for just £189. For a bit of next-gen gaming that costs less than a Nintendo Switch Lite, it’s easily the Black Friday bargain to beat right now.

For those who want to check out the other gaming deals that are running right now then you can check out our round-up of the best Black Friday deals. There are plenty more offers to be found there, with tons being added by the hour.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest and slimmest gaming console on the market, developed by Microsoft as a more affordable version of the Xbox Series X. While it can’t offer the same performance as its older brother, it is still a fantastic option for anyone who wants to play Microsoft’s exclusive games or splash out on Xbox Game Pass, giving you access to hundreds of titles.

We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5-star review, noting how huge of an upgrade this console is when compared to the Xbox One S. We also loved how the next-gen NVME SSD helped to drastically reduce load times as it made jumping in and out of games a breeze.

This small console won’t be for everyone, and won’t be the best fit if you’re using a 4K monitor with a variable refresh rate. However, if next-gen graphics are not a priority, you are unlikely to notice too much of a difference.

And if your interest hasn’t already peaked, take a look at the price history on Amazon for the Xbox Series S. As we can see, this is the biggest price drop this console has had in months, so you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone for good.

Keepa Xbox Series S screenshot
Keepa Xbox Series S. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

