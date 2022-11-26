 large image

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 gaming headset sees huge Black Friday discount

SteelSeries has put out some solid gaming headsets over the years, and you too can experience the hype with this superb deal on the Arctis 9 from Amazon for Black Friday.

It’s available to grab for £129.99, which provides you with a handy £65 price cut on the headset’s £194.99 price.

If you aren’t after a new headset but the prospect of Black Friday bargains still appeals to you, then head on down to our best Black Friday deals article where the Trusted experts have rounded up the biggest reductions on all manner of tech for you to take a closer look at.

The Arctis 9 is an excellent looking headset with SteelSeries’ distinctive styling coming through, while also looking to be rather comfortable, with good levels of earcup padding, as well as the ski-goggle-band style headband which has adorned the brand’s headsets for a good while.

As for its audio, the Arctis 9 is said to be pretty solid, which should afford you an excellent and immersive experience, whether you’re listening to music, or embroiled in a marathon session of Warzone 2.0. In addition, there’s more of a low-end emphasis which should help in making prominent bangs and explosions feel as if they’re happening right beside you.

The Arctis 9 connects via both Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, giving you the flexibility to connect to a wide range of devices. SteelSeries quotes this headset to work for both PC and PlayStation, although with Bluetooth connectivity, there’s nothing stopping you using it with a phone, tablet, or anything else that’s Bluetooth enabled. They also quote a battery life of up to 20+ hours, giving you enough runtime for nearly three working days’ worth of gaming before you’ll need to charge it back up again.

The Keepa graph below details the extent of the price cut the Arctis 9 has experienced for Black Friday at Amazon and reveals how good of a deal you’re getting here. While the previous price may not have been £200 or thereabouts, it’s still a solid discount. If you do want to grab a great headset to use on a wide range of devices, this Arctis 9 deal may well be for you.

Keepa SteelSeries Arctis 9. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

