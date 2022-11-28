The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

Been considering upgrading your vlogging setup from a phone to a 4K camera? Amazon has swiped more than £130 off the Sony ZV-1 this Cyber Monday.

The Sony ZV-1 is one of three vlogging cameras in Sony’s ZV range designed to bridge the gap between smartphone and camera.

The ZV-1 sits right between the entry-level Sony ZV-1F and the also-discounted ZV-E10. Unlike the E10, the ZV-1 doesn’t come with a lens mount, making it the more affordable option if you don’t plan on switching your lenses up.

The ZV-1 has a vari-angle LCD screen that makes it as easy to record yourself in 4K/25p as it is to record others.

The Soft Skin Effect smooths and brightens faces, while the built-in Bokeh Switch gives your backgrounds a soft blurring effect when you want to focus on a person or object in the foreground.

Real-time Eye AF locks onto eyes and tracks them, while the Product Showcase setting is ideal for reviewers and influencers, transitioning the focus from vlogger to the item they hold up to the camera more seamlessly.

The camera has a directional 3-capsule mic built-in with a wind shield included in the box.

Deputy editor Thomas Deehan gave the Sony ZV-1 a glowing 4/5 stars in our review of the camera. He wrote:

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a newcomer or an established online personality, the Sony ZV-1 offers a class-leading all-in-one experience that’s near-perfect for vloggers. The unbelievable microphone quality, complemented by top-tier autofocus and a dedicated bokeh button makes it an absolute joy to use”.

We did find that the camera is better suited to outdoor filming than indoor, but the ZV-1 nevertheless set a new bar for what a vlogging camera could be.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the ZV-1 drop since it first launched in 2020, making now the best time yet to buy the camera.

