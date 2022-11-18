 large image

The Sonos Sub just got a price cut that we haven’t seen in years

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After years of waiting, the Sonos Sub Gen 3 has finally been given the type of price reduction we’ve been waiting for, making this the perfect time to add it to your Sonos ecosystem.

On most days the Sonos Sub would set you back around £699 but as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, it can be yours with a £100 discount at only £599.

If that’s still a little pricey for your budget then you can check out our round-up of the best Black Friday deals to see if there’s something else that piques your interest.

If you look at Amazon’s price history however, you can see that the last time the Sonos Sub received a discount of this kind was back in the Black Friday sale of two years ago, which tells you something about just how rare this deal actually is.

Sonos Sub price history

Part of the reason for this is that Sonos made the decision late last year to raise the prices of some of its products, meaning that deals on its devices are now few and far between, but it seems as though Amazon’s finally offering some assistance on that front.

As you might expect for a Sonos product, the Sonos Sub maintains the company’s high bar for excellence. For starters, the design is far more fashionable than your average subwoofer, using negative space in its centre to creater an eye-catching aesthetic in your home theatre set-up.

While we’ve yet to review the latest third generation version of the Sonos Sub, our experience with other Sonos devices has been nothing short of outstanding. The product even has a five-star user rating on Amazon, with one customer detailing: “It is unlike any other sub I have heard, it’s not brash and coarse with huge bass in every scene, it’s far more unassuming, it just links all the speakers perfectly with the exact right amount of rumble and low tones.”

Simply put, if you’ve been holding off adding the Sonos Sub to your existing Sonos system then now’s the time to do it. There’s no telling exactly how long this deal will be around for.

