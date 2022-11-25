 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Ray soundbar is now even more affordable thanks to a secret Black Friday saving

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sonos has discounted several of its products as part of Black Friday, but one product that seems to have snuck in a discount is the Sonos Ray soundbar.

The Ray is only several months old having been released in mid-2022, and while it doesn’t appear to be part of Sonos’ own Black Friday discounts on its website, Amazon have quietly dropped the price by £30 to £249.

That’s not the cheapest the Ray has been since it was released – price tracking shows it was £235 not too long ago – but after jumping back up to the £260 range it’s now fallen back below the £250 mark. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our live page.

The Sonos Ray bar is more affordable thanks to a Black Friday saving

The Sonos Ray bar is more affordable thanks to a Black Friday saving

The Sonos Ray has had a secret Black Friday discount, reducing it to £249

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £30
  • Now £249
View Deal

The Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar that’s best suited for those who have TVs that don’t have a HDMI connection (the Ray only has a digital optical output). It’s primed for older TVs or smaller models that people use in their bedrooms.

It doesn’t support Atmos like the Beam and Arc models, supporting 5.1 audio instead. For its principal reason of improving sound quality of a TV, it absolutely achieves its objective with clean and powerful sounding audio, a surprisingly wide soundstage for a bar of its size and an even more surprising amount of bass.

It’s more straightforward to use that its more expensive siblings but still packs the same level of features seen in other Sonos products. That includes Trueplay, which calibrates the output of the Ray to fit its surroundings, Dolby and DTS audio support, and the Sonos S2 app.

Price tracking for Sonos Ray soundbar

With the Sonos app you can connect it to other Sonos products around the home and create a multi-room set-up where you can play audio to one speaker or several. The S2 app also integrates music streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal, so if you subscribe to many services, the app is your port of call for orchestrating your playlists and queueing up your favourite tunes. Some may be happy to learn that the Ray doesn’t have any microphones for voice assistance inside, so there’s no need for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant help if you’re concerned about privacy issues.

Add a pair of One SL speakers and you can create a home cinema set-up, and with the newly introduced Sub mini there’s the option of creating a fully fledged 5.1 home cinema system to enjoy TV and films with. For those with older TVs that are in need of an audio boost then the Sonos Ray is a great upgrade.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 7 seconds ago
Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Reece Bithrey 20 seconds ago
Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey 21 mins ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Kob Monney 33 mins ago
Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 48 mins ago
Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Kob Monney 52 mins ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.