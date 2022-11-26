The Sonos One SL is at the lowest price we’ve seen in this excellent Black Friday deal

With Black Friday in full flow, we’ve seen plenty of deals on Sonos audio products and while the One SL wireless speaker had a discount ahead of the annual sales event, it’s now had another snip of the top with a further reduction.

The One SL usually retails RRP for £179, but had received a discount of £40 to drop it to £139. It’s now had another reduction on top of that, slashing £10 on Amazon for its current price of £129.

According to price tracking for the speaker this appears to be cheapest the One SL has ever been on Amazon. For more of the best Black Friday deals check out our deals hub for the latest discounts.

The One SL is, in our opinion, one of the best wireless speakers that Sonos currently makes. Where it differs from the One 2nd Gen is that it doesn’t feature any microphones for voice assistance. The SL stands for “Speech Less”, there’s no ability to command voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant through this speaker.

If you’re someone who takes their privacy seriously, this is the Sonos speaker. Other than a lack of voice assistant support, it is like-for-like with the One 2nd Gen smart speaker that does offer voice assistant support.

It’s also a great option for existing Sonos users looking to build a surround speakers with the Arc, Beam and Ray soundbars. Purchase two One SL speakers and you’ll get a bigger, more spacious home cinema performance for your favourite films and TV series.

We gave the One SL five-stars for its performance with audio that’s full of clarity and detail in spades, good bass for its size and spacious midrange to ensure that voices and instruments can all co-exist. Its presentation is not as fun as other speakers, but the One SL conveys a better sense of precision and detail than rivals from the likes of Denon muster.

With Trueplay (available only on iOS devices), the speaker’s sound can be tuned to fit the environment it’s in. Elsewhere, there’s AirPlay 2 although the speaker doesn’t support for the Bluetooth format.

The Sonos S2 app allows users to play music over Wi-Fi, with music streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz integrated to make it easy for users to have one app to control music. The app also allows for a multi-room set-up to be created if you have other Sonos speakers.

This is an excellent available at an excellent price. Whether you’re an existing Sonos user looking to beef up your home cinema, or someone new who’s after a table-top speaker, this versatile speaker is a great addition.

