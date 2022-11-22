 large image

The ridiculously fast charging OnePlus Nord 2T has seen its price plummet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus Nord 2T is currently selling for 30% below its regular price over on Amazon as part of the retailer’s early Black Friday sale.

At a price of just £259.99, rather than the usual £369, the OnePlus Nord 2T is one of the best-value smartphones on the market right now. This saving applies to both the Grey Shadow (black) and Jade Fog (green) models, so you can pick your colour.

For the price of an affordable phone, you’re getting a mid-range champ with a number of flagship-aping features. We awarded the OnePlus Nord 2T 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review earlier this year, and nothing has diminished our view that it’s “one of the best affordable mid-range Android handsets around”. Especially at this price.

You can now save more than £100 on the OnePlus Nord 2T, which was already one of the best affordable mid-range smartphones of 2022 ahead of this major Black Friday price slash.

We appreciate the phone’s classy glass design and refined haptics, which combine to give the phone a decidedly premium feel. It’s fronted by a nicely balanced 6.43-inch OLED display, which benefits from a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

You also get excellent performance for the money, courtesy of a capable Dimensity 1300 processor. It’s particularly accomplished when it comes to gaming, as it can maintain a high level of performance over an extended period of time without excessive thermal throttling.

One of the best features here is the OnePlus Nord 2T’s camera, which produces great image quality from its 50MP main sensor.

Battery life is solid, and you get an extremely speedy 80W charger in the box, which will get you from 0 to 50% in just 17 minutes. It’s a bit of a bargain.

