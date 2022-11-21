 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pulse Red Xbox Controller is even more tempting with this Black Friday deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon has swiped £20 off its Xbox wireless controllers this Black Friday, allowing you to pick one up for just £34.99 for a limited time only. 

This particular deal is on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red, a bright-coloured model compatible with the Xbox Series X and Series S, the Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and iOS and Android mobile devices. 

The controller would typically cost you £54.99 but shop on Black Friday and you can pick it up for just £34.99. That’s a 36% saving on the vibrant and versatile controller. 

If an Xbox controller isn’t what you’re looking for this Black Friday, it’s worth taking a peek at our best Black Friday deals guide for more equally fantastic offers. 

The Xbox Wireless Controller is an official Xbox accessory with a modern look designed to feel comfortable in the hand during long gaming sessions. There’s a hybrid D-pad and the triggers and bumpers have a textured grip to help you remain in control.

Save 36% on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red this Black Friday

Save 36% on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red this Black Friday

The Xbox Wireless Controller has seen £20 swiped off its price for Black Friday, taking the console, PC and mobile accessory down from £54.99 to just £34.99 for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Save £20
  • £34.99
View Deal

The controller has a new dedicated share button that allows you to capture and share screenshots and recordings with your friends, while the Xbox Accessories app gives you the option to remap buttons and create custom profiles for different games. 

There’s both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for connecting to the wide variety of consoles, PCs and smartphones listed above and it’s easy to jump between the devices you have at home.

The wireless controller comes in a striking Pulse Red shade and has a 3.5mm jack so you can plug in compatible headsets. 

Xbox Wireless Controller Keepa

If you’re in need of an extra controller or a replacement for a broken one, look no further than this Black Friday offer on the Xbox Wireless Controller. As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest the controller has plummeted on Amazon ever. 

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Samsung’s Black Friday sale is great for upgrading multiple appliances at once

Samsung’s Black Friday sale is great for upgrading multiple appliances at once

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
The Huawei MateBook 14 gets a huge Black Friday discount

The Huawei MateBook 14 gets a huge Black Friday discount

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
This 100GB Pixel 6a contract only costs £18 a month with no upfront cost

This 100GB Pixel 6a contract only costs £18 a month with no upfront cost

Peter Phelps 5 hours ago
The Honor MagicBook 15 is one of the best Black Friday laptop bargains

The Honor MagicBook 15 is one of the best Black Friday laptop bargains

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Save £500 on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 during the Black Friday sale

Save £500 on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 during the Black Friday sale

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Amazon slashes the Sony WH-1000XM5 down in price again

Amazon slashes the Sony WH-1000XM5 down in price again

Max Parker 6 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.