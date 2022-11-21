The Pulse Red Xbox Controller is even more tempting with this Black Friday deal

Amazon has swiped £20 off its Xbox wireless controllers this Black Friday, allowing you to pick one up for just £34.99 for a limited time only.

This particular deal is on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red, a bright-coloured model compatible with the Xbox Series X and Series S, the Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and iOS and Android mobile devices.

The controller would typically cost you £54.99 but shop on Black Friday and you can pick it up for just £34.99. That’s a 36% saving on the vibrant and versatile controller.

If an Xbox controller isn’t what you’re looking for this Black Friday, it’s worth taking a peek at our best Black Friday deals guide for more equally fantastic offers.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is an official Xbox accessory with a modern look designed to feel comfortable in the hand during long gaming sessions. There’s a hybrid D-pad and the triggers and bumpers have a textured grip to help you remain in control.

The controller has a new dedicated share button that allows you to capture and share screenshots and recordings with your friends, while the Xbox Accessories app gives you the option to remap buttons and create custom profiles for different games.

There’s both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for connecting to the wide variety of consoles, PCs and smartphones listed above and it’s easy to jump between the devices you have at home.

The wireless controller comes in a striking Pulse Red shade and has a 3.5mm jack so you can plug in compatible headsets.

If you’re in need of an extra controller or a replacement for a broken one, look no further than this Black Friday offer on the Xbox Wireless Controller. As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest the controller has plummeted on Amazon ever.

