The PS5 Pulse 3D headset is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your gaming setup, as now Black Friday is underway the Sony Pulse 3D headset is on sale.

The Sony Pulse 3D headset for PS5 has undergone an impressive price drop from £91.17 to just £69.99 on Amazon, making it far more affordable just in time for the festive season.

The Pulse 3D headset has been specifically developed for the PS5, although it can be used with the PS4 and PC. It aims to implement 3D audio during gameplay, honing in on the directional qualities of different sounds to create a more immersive experience.

We gave the Sony Pulse 3D headset a 4.5-star rating, noting how impressive the 3D audio was in supported games like Demon’s Souls. Our reviewer even had to take off their headset a few times while playing to check that nothing had happened in the real world, speaking to the amount of immersion this headset can provide.

As we can see from the Keepa screenshot below, this headset has not seen a discount like this in a while, and we don’t know if it will fall to this price again during the rest of the Black Friday sale. Therefore, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Keepa Sony Pulse 3D Headset. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

